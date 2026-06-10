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Summer Savoyards' "Iolanthe"

Summer Savoyards' "Iolanthe"

"Iolanthe," a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta spoofing British Parliament, pits feisty fairies against pompous peers in a satiric battle for true love and better government. 7:30 p.m. July 10-11, 3 p.m. July 12. General admission tickets are $30 (65 and over: $25; 18 and under, FREE).

Binghamton University Anderson Center Chamber Hall
$30
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Summer Savoyards
summersavoyards@gmail.com
www.summersavoyards.org/auditions
Binghamton University Anderson Center Chamber Hall
Vestal Parkway East
Vestal, New York 13850
https://andersoncenter.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S8W00000fCqgHUAS