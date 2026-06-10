Summer Savoyards' "Iolanthe"
Summer Savoyards' "Iolanthe"
"Iolanthe," a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta spoofing British Parliament, pits feisty fairies against pompous peers in a satiric battle for true love and better government. 7:30 p.m. July 10-11, 3 p.m. July 12. General admission tickets are $30 (65 and over: $25; 18 and under, FREE).
Binghamton University Anderson Center Chamber Hall
$30
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
Summer Savoyards
summersavoyards@gmail.com
Binghamton University Anderson Center Chamber Hall
Vestal Parkway EastVestal, New York 13850