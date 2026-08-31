"The Laramie Project," by Moisés Kaufman and the members of the Tectonic Theater Project, comes to the SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department this fall. Directed by Mark Reynolds, the play draws on hundreds of interviews conducted in Laramie, Wyoming, following the murder of Matthew Shepard in 1998. Company members traveled to Laramie six times over the course of a year and a half, weaving the town’s own words into a portrait of grief, fear and resilience. The result is a documentary-style work told through the voices of Laramie’s residents, from ranchers and clergy to students and police officers. SUNY Cortland’s BFA Musical Theatre students bring this ensemble piece to the stage in the Dowd Fine Arts Center Theatre. Performances run Oct. 1-4.

