© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Laramie Project

The Laramie Project

"The Laramie Project," by Moisés Kaufman and the members of the Tectonic Theater Project, comes to the SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department this fall. Directed by Mark Reynolds, the play draws on hundreds of interviews conducted in Laramie, Wyoming, following the murder of Matthew Shepard in 1998. Company members traveled to Laramie six times over the course of a year and a half, weaving the town’s own words into a portrait of grief, fear and resilience. The result is a documentary-style work told through the voices of Laramie’s residents, from ranchers and clergy to students and police officers. SUNY Cortland’s BFA Musical Theatre students bring this ensemble piece to the stage in the Dowd Fine Arts Center Theatre. Performances run Oct. 1-4.

SUNY Cortland Dowd Fine Arts Center
$15-$24
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department
6077534544
benjamin.wells@cortland.edu
https://www2.cortland.edu/departments/performing-arts/

Artist Group Info

SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department
benjamin.wells@cortland.edu
www.cortland.edu/performingarts
SUNY Cortland Dowd Fine Arts Center
40 Graham Ave
Cortland, New York 13045
6077534544
benjamin.wells@cortland.edu
https://www2.cortland.edu/departments/performing-arts/