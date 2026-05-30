Three Bears Fairytale Painting Workshop
Three Bears Fairytale Painting Workshop
Join the Friends of the Three Bears at Papa Bear (7175 Main ST Ovid, NY): Local artist Andi Pisacano will lead you in learning how to do a fairytale themed drawing and doing a watercolor wash over it on June 20th and 27th from 1:00 to 2:30pm. This class is free and open to the public, ages 8+. All materials are provided. Space is limited, email threebearsovid@gmail.com to register.
The Three Bears
Free, but limited availability!
Every week through Jun 27, 2026.
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 02:30 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 02:30 PM
Event Supported By
Friends of the Three Bears
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Andi Pisacano
The Three Bears
7175 North Main StreetOvid, New York 14521
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com