Three Bears Still-Life Flower Painting Class
Three Bears Still-Life Flower Painting Class
Join us in Papa Bear for this free, acrylic painting class. Local artist Norma Luther will lead you in re-creating a painting of daisies in a basket. You will leave with your own painting! This class is free and open to the public. Space is limited, email threebearsovid@gmail.com to register.
The Three Bears
Free, but limited availability!
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Three Bears
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Norma Luther
The Three Bears
7175 North Main StreetOvid, New York 14521
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com