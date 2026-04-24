Valley Harmony - Concert at UPC Endicott

🎶 Valley Harmony, a cappella quartet

🗓️ Sunday, May 31 at 2:00 PM

📍 UPC Endicott - 200 E. Main St.

We’re excited to welcome Valley Harmony to UPC! Founded in 2007, this all‑male quartet has performed throughout the region. The group includes George Lohmann (bass), Randy Kerr and J. Ladd Yost (tenor/baritone), and Mike Sheldon (tenor).

They’ll bring their Sweet 16 concert — 16 songs plus a finale — with sets including Sweet Doo‑Wop, Sweet European, Sweet Beach Boys, and Sweet Gospel.

We hope you'll join us!

💜 Free‑will offering to support CHOW