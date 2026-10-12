West Corners Lions Club Turkey Party

The West Corners Lions Club invites the community to its annual Turkey Party on Saturday, November 21, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott, starting at 6:00 PM. It is a night of raffles and great prizes, with all you can eat and drink, for adults. Tickets are $15, and tables of eight can be reserved by email. Every dollar raised stays close to home, paying for local scholarships, food for area pantries, and help for neighbors facing a hard season. The West Corners Lions Club has served the Endicott area since 1962.