West Corners Lions Club Turkey Party
West Corners Lions Club Turkey Party
The West Corners Lions Club invites the community to its annual Turkey Party on Saturday, November 21, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott, starting at 6:00 PM. It is a night of raffles and great prizes, with all you can eat and drink, for adults. Tickets are $15, and tables of eight can be reserved by email. Every dollar raised stays close to home, paying for local scholarships, food for area pantries, and help for neighbors facing a hard season. The West Corners Lions Club has served the Endicott area since 1962.
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
$15
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
West Corners Lions Club
607-765-4015
bflbob@gmail.com
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
701 West Main StreetEndicott,
607 748-7417
outreach-olgc@stny.com