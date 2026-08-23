"Yolanda Bush & The Cool Water Collective" at CRT

Don’t miss Yolanda Bush & The Cool Water Collective, part of Chenango River Theatre’s One Night Stand Series

Get ready for an electrifying night of Blues, Jazz, and R&B as Yoland Bush & The Cool Water Collective takes the stage. Featuring a powerhouse lineup of musicians, this dynamic ensemble delivers soulful grooves, expressive improvisation, and just the right amount of swagger for an unforgettable live music experience. From soulful ballads to high-energy favorites, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The evening will feature:

Yolanda Bush on Vocals & Percussion

Tim Iversen on Hammond B3 Organ

Wyatt Ambrose on Guitar

Evan Jagels on Bass