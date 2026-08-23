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"Yolanda Bush & The Cool Water Collective" at CRT

"Yolanda Bush & The Cool Water Collective" at CRT

Don’t miss Yolanda Bush & The Cool Water Collective, part of Chenango River Theatre’s One Night Stand Series

Get ready for an electrifying night of Blues, Jazz, and R&B as Yoland Bush & The Cool Water Collective takes the stage. Featuring a powerhouse lineup of musicians, this dynamic ensemble delivers soulful grooves, expressive improvisation, and just the right amount of swagger for an unforgettable live music experience. From soulful ballads to high-energy favorites, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The evening will feature:
Yolanda Bush on Vocals & Percussion
Tim Iversen on Hammond B3 Organ
Wyatt Ambrose on Guitar
Evan Jagels on Bass

Chenango River Theatre
15
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chenango River Theatre
607-656-8778
info@chenangorivertheatre.org
https://chenangorivertheatre.org/

Artist Group Info

Yolanda Bush & The CooL Water Collective
https://www.yolandabushmusic.com
Chenango River Theatre
991 State Highway 12
Greene, New York 13778
4107336887
info@chenangorivertheatre.org
https://chenangorivertheatre.org/