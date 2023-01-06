WSKG Youth Voices - Student Writing Challenge 2023

Students in grades K-12 are invited to enter our Student Writing Challenge!

Complete the 2023 Entry Form and submit work in one of the following categories:



Fiction

Personal Essay/Narrative

Poetry

Text with visuals

Graphic Novel Illustrated work Picture Book





Download this classroom/library poster and share this opportunity.

The maximum word count for all submissions is 650 words.

Students enter at grade levels K-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-8, or 9-12.

Submissions can be submitted electronically or by mail. If mailing, entries must be postmarked by May 24, 2023, and sent to:

WSKG Student Writing Challenge

c/o WSKG Public Media

Attn: Brieanna Moreno

601 Gates Road

Vestal, New York 13850

***This is open to students who reside in the region that WSKG serves.***

This contest is supported by volunteers from the School Librarians of the Southern Tier- East, Broome-Tioga BOCES, George F. Johnson Public Library, and the Four County Library System.

The WSKG Youth Voices initiative is sponsored by Toby Wollin and Darryl Wood and the Bert Santora Charitable Trust.

Need support? Check out these resources:

https://readingeggs.com/articles/2015/06/19/story-writing-for-kids/

https://www.teachingideas.co.uk/planning-stories/story-plans-worksheets

https://www.kidzone.ws/creative-writing/book-alone.htm

https://www.storyboardthat.com/create/worksheet-graphic-novel

https://donnayoung.org/art/comics.htm

https://literacyideas.com/poetry/

https://www.kidlit.tv/2017/05/the-kids-are-all-write-how-to-write-a-poem/

https://www.poetry4kids.com/lessons/poetry-writing-lessons/

https://writerscircleworkshops.com/