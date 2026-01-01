Generative AI Policy

All of the content you hear, see, or read from WSKG is produced by humans, for humans. We understand the value of authentic voices and authentic words, and we value the trust you place in us to deliver reliable, unbiased news. For these reasons, and to preserve that trust, WSKG does not use generative AI in any of our content production, including news, on-air content, web content, or promotional and marketing materials. This is an evolving policy, and WSKG has an AI Policy Committee that meets quarterly to review and adapt the policy.

If you have further questions, please contact Bob Proehl, Director of Communications, Marketing & Engagement, at bproehl@wskg.org .

