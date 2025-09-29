Artpocalypse: Stars and Shadow

Your plans for Independence Day may include cookouts, swimming or fireworks, but I’m going to let you in on another explosive event. I’m Alyssa Micha, Senior Creative Producer at WSKG. I'm also an artist, so my interest piqued when I found out about thought-provoking work being exhibited in downtown Binghamton this month.

Stars and Shadow, opening at the Cooperative Gallery on July 4th, was conceived by exhibiting member, artist Gabe Morton-Cook. He shares new work alongside a curated selection of art from local and regional artists at this new show.

“When I discovered that my show would be opening on the 4th of July, I spent some time thinking about whether to acknowledge the occasion or ignore it. I thought about independence and revolution. I thought about why we celebrate, and what it means to look back at anniversaries. It was too big to ignore.” Morton says.

“The contrast is turned way up. There is a palpable tension between neighbors and loved ones. We fly our flags, but don’t talk about them. We see their flags, but don’t understand them. We are isolated and separated, stuck in a never-ending loop of us vs them.

Stars and Shadow is an exploration of this tension and a general protest against current ways of thinking. While elements of this show make references to certain political figures, it is my hope that all such references will be taken in the context of the show as a whole. I believe that our politics are a reflection of our culture. While the situation we find ourselves in is an abomination, it is not an aberration.”

So, if you are looking for something other than the traditional 4th of July celebrations, head to State St. to check out the Broome County Arts Council First Friday Art Walk. And if no 4th of July celebration is complete for you without fireworks, you might just catch a glimpse of the display from the Rumble Ponies post-game BING BANG BOOM spectacular.