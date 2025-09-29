Java Journeys: Curious Grounds

Now that the Fourth of July has passed and we’ve had a few of those scorching summer days... where are my people who are already dreaming of fall? 🍂 If you're craving Halloween vibes in the middle of July, Curious Grounds in Conklin is your perfect escape.

Right on Conklin Road, Curious Grounds is an independent book store and coffee shop with a serious mood. From the moment you step inside, you're transported into a cozy, witchy wonderland. The windows are covered in pages from old books — which adds to the ambiance, but also might make you think it’s closed. So here’s your insider tip: if the open flag is flying out front, they’re open! (Their current hours are Tuesday through Friday, 6am–3pm and Saturday, 8am-4pm.)

I had just finished some sunny outreach at Camp Sertoma and was heading back to the station when I stopped in for a much-needed cooldown. The Drink of the Day caught my eye — a Samoa Coffee. I mean... Girl Scout cookies + coffee? Yes, please.

The drink was sweet but not too sweet — just how I like it. Think hints of chocolate, coconut, and caramel mixed with smooth, cold coffee. It was the perfect pick-me-up after a morning in the sun.

Beyond the coffee, I loved browsing all the fun novelty items they have for sale — think vintage finds, quirky mugs, and magical odds and ends. There’s a warm, inviting space where you can sit with a cup and a good book—and even a kids’ room with galaxy-themed carpet and walls, perfect for little explorers while you take a minute for yourself.

Whether you’re a full-on fall fanatic or just looking for a unique spot to beat the heat, Curious Grounds is worth the visit.

Have a favorite café you think I should check out next? Send me your recs — I’m always up for the next Java Journey.

And as they say at Curious Grounds — stay spooky. 👻