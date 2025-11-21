© 2025 WSKG

Johnson City Democrat Christina Charuk narrowly secures mayoral win after recount

WSKG | By Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
Published November 21, 2025 at 4:10 PM EST
Branch 145 UNWLA
/
Courtesy of Christine Charuk campaign
Democrat Christine Charuk will be the first woman to serve as mayor of Johnson City.

Democrat Christina Charuk has officially won the race for Johnson City mayor.

On Thursday, the Broome County Board of Elections recounted 2,565 ballots. Charuk narrowly beat Republican incumbent Martin Meaney by just 11 votes.

Charuk will be the first woman to serve as mayor of Johnson City.

“I’m truly grateful and proud to have earned your trust in this election. Winning by 11 votes is a beautiful reminder that every neighbor, every voice, and every hope for our village matters,” Charuk said.

On election night, the race was too close to call, with Meaney in the lead by just nine votes.

After affidavit and mail-in ballots were counted on Nov. 10, unofficial results placed Charuk ahead of Meaney by 13 votes. Because the margin was less than 20 votes, or 0.5 percent of the vote, the results triggered a manual recount under New York state law.
