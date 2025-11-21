Johnson City Democrat Christina Charuk narrowly secures mayoral win after recount

Democrat Christina Charuk has officially won the race for Johnson City mayor.

On Thursday, the Broome County Board of Elections recounted 2,565 ballots . Charuk narrowly beat Republican incumbent Martin Meaney by just 11 votes.

Charuk will be the first woman to serve as mayor of Johnson City.

“I’m truly grateful and proud to have earned your trust in this election. Winning by 11 votes is a beautiful reminder that every neighbor, every voice, and every hope for our village matters,” Charuk said.

On election night, the race was too close to call, with Meaney in the lead by just nine votes.