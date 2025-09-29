Java Journeys: Roasted Coffeebar Owego

Hi! I’m Marley Vavra, WSKG’s Early Learning Coordinator. I’m always on the move, connecting with educators, families, and communities across our region. Along the way, I stop into local coffee shops to refuel and soak up the cozy, creative energy these spaces offer.

Recently, I stopped at Roasted Coffeebar in downtown Owego. This place is “cozy meets cool in all the best ways”. It’s the kind of spot where you could settle in with a book, meet up with a friend, or grab a drink on the go.

I’m firmly on Team Iced — even in the fall, and even if I have to wear gloves to hold my cup. So naturally, when I saw their Blueberry Crumble Macchiato on the seasonal menu, I had to order it iced.

This drink was everything I hoped it would be — sweet but not too sweet, with just the right pop of blueberry and a hint of warm, crumbly dessert vibes. It tasted like summer and fall had a baby. The espresso was smooth and well-balanced, and honestly, I could’ve happily had a second one.

But what really stood out was the staff. Every time I visit Roasted Coffeebar, the team is smiling, kind, and genuinely helpful. They’re quick to offer suggestions if you’re stuck deciding, and their positivity is contagious. Whether you're a regular or just passing through, they know how to make your day a little brighter.

Coffee shops like Roasted Coffeebar aren’t just about caffeine — they’re about community. Whether you’re a parent with a stroller, a student catching up on homework, or an educator like me planning your next event, it’s nice to have a place where the vibe is just as good as the coffee.