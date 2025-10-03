Java Journeys: Hound & Mare

Sometimes the best coffee shop moments come from stepping out of your usual routine—and this time, I actually ordered a hot drink instead of my go-to iced (yes, I shocked myself too). I wandered into Hound & Mare in downtown Ithaca on a crisp September day, and it couldn’t have been a better call.

Right away, the vibe was relaxed but full of energy. The shop is modern and bright, and I love that they showcase local artists—there was even a sign by the register inviting local talent to submit their work to hang on the walls. How cool is that? Coffee + community = my kind of place.

But let’s talk about the drink. I decided to lean into the fall spirit and ordered their NY Maple Latte. Now, the plain white cup it came in might not look like much (see photo), but don’t let it fool you—the flavors inside were anything but boring. Warm, cozy, and perfectly balanced with maple sweetness, it tasted like autumn in a cup.

I sat outside with an WSKG coworker [EXCLUDED EDITORS NOTE: Marley and coworker did not invite me for coffee--Bob], sipping my latte and soaking in the sunshine. Being downtown, it was also prime people-watching territory. There’s just something about enjoying good coffee while watching the world go by—it felt like the perfect pause in an otherwise busy day.

Hound & Mare nailed it for me: a drink that matched the season, a welcoming atmosphere, and a little extra creative spirit with their local art feature. Next time you’re downtown, I’d definitely recommend stopping in—whether for a latte, a spot to hang out, or maybe even to see (or showcase!) some local art.