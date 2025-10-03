Java Journeys: The Corner Brew

Have you ever visited a café or coffee shop and found yourself dreaming about it months later? That’s exactly what happened to me after stopping at The Corner Brew in Dryden, NY this past spring.

This little town already holds a special place in my heart since I went to college at TC3 (Go Panthers!). But back when I lived in Dryden, this adorable coffee spot didn’t exist. So when I was out this way for outreach and spotted it sitting perfectly on the corner, ﻿I knew I had to check it out. And let me tell you—I was not disappointed.

The moment you walk inside, you forget you’re in a small country town. The Corner Brew has a modern, welcoming feel and a menu that’s packed with options—not just coffee, but fun specialty drinks, teas, and even food items perfect for breakfast or a quick bite.

When I visited, they had their spring drink specials posted near the register, and it took me a while to decide because everything looked so good. I ultimately went with the Samoa Cold Brew—and yes, I know, another iced drink. No one’s surprised. But when they handed me this creamy cold brew topped with coconut-flavored cold foam, caramel, chocolate, and an actual Samoa cookie garnish, I was sold. It was basically dessert in a cup: sweet, indulgent, but still coffee-forward. Definitely not an everyday drink for me, but as a treat, it was perfect. I savored every sip.

I stuck with just one drink (though I seriously considered swinging back on my way home for another). But ever since that visit, I’ve been dreaming about this little coffee shop.

Just recently, I checked out their Facebook page and discovered their summer drink specials—including a Banana Bread Chai, a Strawberry Sundae Cold Brew, and an Iced Seize the Grey (Earl Grey with lavender and honey). Oh, and starting in June, while supplies lasted, they offered Brew Buckets—34 oz buckets of cold brew or Bomb Pop Lemonade. Do I need to say more?!

The Corner Brew really does offer it all: fun drinks, tasty food, and a cozy-yet-modern atmosphere that makes you want to linger. I’ll definitely be making an excuse to head back soon—and this time, I won’t be leaving without trying some food alongside my drink.