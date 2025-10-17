Artpocalypse: Corning Museum of Glass exhibits happening fall 2025

Hello, Art Lovers!

This month is all about glass!

On October 11th, the Corning Museum of Glass unveils a site-specific installation by world-renowned artist and architect Maya Lin, known for her elegant environmental works and the iconic design of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Part of Lin’s ongoing Marble River Drawing series, the piece interprets the four rivers that converge in the Corning region: the Chemung, Tioga, Cohocton, and Canisteo, through the shimmering medium of glass marbles.

Lin’s Marble River Drawing series transforms the fluid movement of waterways into sculptural form, inviting viewers to see rivers as interconnected living systems. “Waterways have a kind of magic,” Lin says. “We rarely see them as unified systems… but when you step back and take in the whole, these living systems reveal themselves as singular, interconnected entities.”

Can’t make it on October 11th for the unveiling? That’s okay! This work will be part of the museum's permanent collection. A trip to Corning and a stroll through the Corning Museum of Glass is a perfect way to spend any fall day.

In November, the Fusion Arts COLLECTIVE will open its 2025 exhibition. The Fusion Arts COLLECTIVE, presented by The Studio of the Corning Museum of Glass and Community Arts of Elmira, invites Black, Indigenous, and People of Color to explore artmaking in an inclusive, hands-on environment, no prior experience required.

Eight students were chosen through an application process to participate in an eight-week arts immersion program, combining photography and glass fusion to explore themes of community, connection, and identity. With all materials provided, they are guided through a multi-layered process that encourages experimentation, reflection, and collaboration.

The culminating exhibition will showcase the participants’ final works, offering the public a chance to experience the results of their hard work. The Opening Celebration on November 1, 2025, at Community Arts of Elmira (413 Lake Street, Elmira, NY) is free and open to all, inviting visitors to engage with the artists and celebrate the creative energy of the region’s BIPOC community.

Is there cool art stuff happening in your town? I would love to hear about it! amicha@wskg.org