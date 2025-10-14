Tompkins County Legislature accepts funds for AI license plate readers for another year

After extensive debate, the Tompkins County Legislature voted to accept New York state funds for gun violence prevention last week, including money for AI license plate readers.

In Tompkins County, the Gun Involved Violence Elimination grant from New York state is partially used to pay for a contract with Flock Safety. The company’s technology is used by law enforcement to detect gunshots and track cars.

Some members of local law enforcement have said that the technology is a powerful tool for solving crimes. However, in recent months, some county residents have called on local officials to stop contracting with the company, saying that it is invasive and the data it collects is ripe for misuse.

Flock Safety’s website advertises drones and AI-powered video cameras alongside its gunshot detection and license plate readers. It sells its technology to over 5,000 police departments across the country, as well as private companies like Academy Sports and Home Depot .

Some opponents of the technology’s use said they are worried about the data being used for immigration enforcement purposes amid a federal mass deportation campaign.

In August , Illinois’ Secretary of State found that the company shared its data with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), violating state law. Flock Safety paused its work with CBP and Homeland Security later that month.

Some police departments have also willingly shared their Flock data with Immigration and Customs Enforcement .

The company gives municipalities the option to share their data with a network of police departments. According to Tompkins County’s Flock Safety transparency portal, sharing “is restricted to county and municipal law enforcement agencies within New York state that have an active contract with Flock Safety, and do not hold 287g agreements.”

287g agreements allow local police and sheriffs departments to collaborate with ICE operations, although the extent of that partnership varies .

Flock Safety representative Trevor Chandler answered questions from the legislature before they voted to accept the funding. He said the company has rolled out a feature that can block searches related to immigration and reproductive health care “for communities that want it.”

Tompkins County Legislator Shawna Black voted against accepting the funds. She said the technology creates a data set that could easily be abused.

“I don't trust our federal government, and I don't trust a corporation who clearly is motivated by the dollar,” she said.

Legislator Travis Brooks voted to accept the funds. He said that, while he wished “maybe Flock was a more reputable company across the country,” he felt the system was needed to deter gun violence in Tompkins County.

“I need young people not to be afraid that if they're at a party, if they're at a bar, if they're at a basketball game, that somebody is not going to pull out and shoot people because they have lost control of their emotions for whatever reason.”

Brooks said his brother was a victim of gun violence and the “only way the killer was caught is because somebody had a Ring camera.”

“I have to support this… I've seen it, and I have put people in the ground that I love,” he said.

Nine legislators voted to accept the funding. Four voted against it.