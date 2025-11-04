Java Journeys: Cup O’ Joe, Endicott NY

This month’s coffee adventure came with a special guest — Peter, WSKG’s IT Systems Manager — because what’s better than one coffee opinion? Two totally opposite ones. He’s a hot coffee purist, while I’m all about the fun (usually iced) seasonal specials. I’ll let him share his take in a bit (though let’s be honest — mine will probably win😊).

We headed to Cup O’ Joe on Odell Avenue in Endicott — a cozy local favorite we’d both visited before, but this time we wanted to try something new. Naturally, I went straight for the seasonal menu. With fall fading fast, I couldn’t resist the Campfire Cold Brew — a perfect nod to those final bonfire days.

It didn’t disappoint. The drink had smooth notes of chocolate and marshmallow, giving that classic s’mores flavor without being overly sweet. It came black, but I loved their self-serve bar with cream, sugar, and even cinnamon — such a nice touch for customizing your cup.

The café itself is warm and welcoming, with plenty of seating and a little nook up front stocked with board games and toys. As a busy mom, I love finding spots that make space for kids — whether it’s keeping them busy while I order or letting them play while I sip my coffee (because somehow toys out are always cooler than toys at home).

Between the friendly staff, cozy atmosphere, and wide drink selection, Cup O’ Joe gets a big thumbs-up from me. Whether you’re stopping in solo, meeting friends, or bringing the kids along, it’s a perfect little Endicott gem.

And now, for the other side of the coffee spectrum — I’ll hand things over to Peter to share his (very different) take.

To me, coffee is always a hot drink, no exceptions, so while Marley ordered her seasonal cold brew, I eyed the Macchiato they had on the menu. A simple drink, with just a touch of added vanilla to balance it. This was the first time I got an espresso drink at Cup O’ Joe, the espresso shot was rich and well drawn, the foam on top melting away but not dulling the flavors, it was truly a perfect pick me up as a second coffee of the day.