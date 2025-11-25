Artpocalypse - MAKING: Digital Series Launch

This month, I am carving out a little space in the newsletter for some humble bragging…

If you’ve read my feature in this newsletter, you know that I love artists. I come from a family of them, I am married to one, most of my friends are, and depending on the day, I consider myself one as well.

I’ve worked in television production at WSKG for almost 8 years, and in that time I have worked on and produced so many projects that I am incredibly proud of. But one thing that just never seemed to fit into the schedule was a series focused on artists! That all changed at the beginning of this year.

I had a vision for a documentary-style short video series, featuring local artists, craftspeople, and small businesses. But I wanted it to get deeper than just the work itself, I wanted to explore the reason we make things, the things we are afraid of, the challenges we have overcome, how we understand our place in the world, and where we want to be in the future. I wanted to have deep conversations with interesting people about the role that art plays in their life. I wanted to explore the meaning of MAKING, beyond the physical act of producing something.

I’m excited to share with you these 8 incredible individuals, who help make our community vibrant, connected, and uniquely ours. Look for new episodes each Tuesday on WSKG’s Youtube, and streaming platforms. Subscribe to our Youtube Channel so you get notified!

I hope that you enjoy the series as much as I enjoyed MAKING it. (see what I did there?)

Episode 1 is available now!

And as always, if there is cool art stuff happening in your area that you think I should know about, OR if you are an artist, or know someone who should be featured on a potential second season of MAKING, please email me HERE.

