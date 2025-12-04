Java Journeys: The Grumpy Grizzly

The Grumpy Grizzly, Waverly NY

﻿Every once in a while, you find a coffee shop that immediately earns a spot on your favorites list—and for me, The Grumpy Grizzly in Waverly has done just that. This little spot has everything going for it: a huge drink selection, perfectly portioned coffees, and a witty, cheerful vibe that makes it impossible not to smile when you walk in.

I stopped by on my way back to the station after an event and ordered their French Toast Iced Coffee. Let me tell you—it was like drinking breakfast in the best possible way. Not too sweet, just the right touch of maple-y coziness, topped with cold foam and a caramel drizzle. Absolutely my kind of treat, and one I look forward to every time I visit.

﻿Another fun bonus? The Grumpy Grizzly has an attached gift shop and serves breakfast and lunch, making it a great all-in-one stop. Just a heads-up: they recently started closing on Mondays, and if you pop in early morning, be ready for a short wait—the line forms fast!

Bonus Sip: Las Vegas Edition

I also traveled to Las Vegas in early November for a Raiders game with my wife, and of course I managed to find a coffee spot inside the stadium. At halftime, I grabbed an Iced Bourbon Vanilla Latte and it was exactly the pick-me-up I needed after battling a three-hour time change and daylight savings. Smooth, sweet, and surprisingly refreshing for stadium coffee—10/10 halftime decision.