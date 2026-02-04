Java Journeys: Taste NY Market

Sometimes the best coffee stops happen in between meetings — and this one was a very welcome surprise. I found myself at Taste NY Market on Front Street this past week for a work meeting and decided to pop into the café for a much-needed afternoon pick-me-up.

Right away, I was drawn to the festive chalkboard sign at the entrance highlighting their monthly specials. The very first one listed caught my eye, and honestly, the decision was made instantly. I ordered the Cookie Butter Latte, iced of course, and swapped the whole milk for almond milk.

It was delicious. The almond milk paired perfectly with the warm cookie butter flavor, giving it a smooth, cozy taste without being too heavy. It leaned a bit less sweet than I usually prefer, so I added one sweetener packet — which ended up being just right. The result? The perfect afternoon boost to carry me through the rest of my meeting.

While waiting for my drink, I couldn’t help but browse. If you’ve been to Taste NY, you know it’s nearly impossible not to. The staff were incredibly friendly, and the space itself invites you to slow down and explore while you wait.

For anyone who hasn’t visited yet, the Taste NY Market is located inside the Broome Agriculture Development Center and showcases world-class food and beverage products from the Southern Tier and across New York State — all while supporting local producers and promoting agritourism in our region.

Between the seasonal latte, welcoming staff, and the opportunity to shop local all in one stop, this café was a total win for me. If you’re nearby and need a caffeine break (or an excuse to browse some amazing local goods), it’s well worth the visit.

