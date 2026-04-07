Hops Along: Liquid State Brewing

I once again was in Ithaca, this time to meet with Juan Vazquez-Leddon, a board member at WSKG, because I owed him a pint, and I figured I could make this my first board member feature in Hops Along. So I decided to meet him at Liquid State Brewing, which is well known to WSKG. We hosted a Pints for Public Media event here last year, and our very own Bob Proehl hosts trivia here on Wednesdays, as well as being one of my favorites in the area.

I started with a Hi-Hat Pilsner, a super crisp and bright example of the style, they call out the use of Saaz hops which gives this beer a unique flavor that you don’t get in most pilsners. Bitter at the front, the flavor smooths into an almost creamy finish on the palate. Without seeing it I would have easily thought it was a darker beer. Juan started with the Oatmeal Stout, Naughty Bits, which came on nitro. At 4.9% he was quite surprised by how light it was in body, but full on flavor.

Liquid State does something that not a lot of places do anymore, they offer many sizes for their beers, I could get almost everything in a pint (16oz), half pint (8oz), or the rare and much loved 5oz pour. As someone that loves to try many different beers at a brewery, this 5oz pour is perfect for the three sip system. The first sip cleans the palate, the second allows the front flavors to be tasted (generally the hops) and the third shows the second lingering flavors, typically from the malts. Try it next time you have a new beer!

Both Juan and I ended with the Red Raspberry and Black Currant Sour, a perfect balance of tart and sweet, clocking in at 4.8% ABV it was a perfect end to the night. A perfect color and light carbonation made it come across the tongue as crisp and bright. I was lucky I got a picture because it didn’t last long!

Liquid State does so many different and unique styles of beers, I could do a whole series of articles about them. All I can say is give it a shot whenever you are in Ithaca, you won’t be disappointed. For those out there paying attention to this piece, you may have noticed I missed a month. I’ve started to run out of breweries that are local enough to me to make a trip with the sporadic weather we have had lately. If there are any locations you are dying to have me try out, please shoot me an email and let me know, I’m ready for the nicer weather and some beer road trips!

