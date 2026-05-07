☕️ Java Journeys: Press Café, Ithaca NY

Have you ever been wandering through a festival, soaking it all in, and suddenly realized you needed a pick-me-up before heading home? That’s exactly where my wife and I found ourselves in Ithaca—running on good vibes but low on caffeine before the drive back to our 6-year-old twins (who we knew would be full of energy).

Tucked away at 118 W Green Street in Press Bay Alley, we stumbled upon Press Cafe and instantly knew we found something special.

It’s a small space, but full of bright smiles, good vibes, and that “this is going to be good” kind of feeling. The tucked-away alley location makes it feel like a hidden gem.

The cashier was super friendly, letting us take our time while offering a few recommendations (always a good sign). After debating for a bit, I went with the Maple/Vanilla Cold Brew—and if you love maple like I do, it does not disappoint. Smooth, bold cold brew with a hint of vanilla and a rich maple flavor that’s sweet without being too much—super balanced and refreshing.

My wife switched her order last minute when we saw a special: an Orange Chocolate Cold Brew. It sounds unexpected, but it totally works. Hers was richer and more indulgent, with deep chocolate notes and a bright orange finish that gave it a fun twist.

The drinks were completely different—mine lighter and refreshing, hers deeper and more dessert-like—but both were so good.

And of course, I couldn’t leave without trying one of their Pocket Coffees. Coffee you can take anywhere? Sold. I grabbed the latte version (caramel, cream, and dark chocolate flavors), made with 100% Arabica beans—perfect for a quick boost on the go.

Between the welcoming vibe, creative drinks, and fun extras, Press Café is one of those spots that turns a quick stop into something memorable.

If you’re in Ithaca—especially during a festival—take a walk through Press Bay Alley and check it out. You might just find your new go-to.