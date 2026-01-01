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Move to Include

WSKG is proud to be a part of Move to Include, an award-winning national initiative to promote disability inclusion, representation, and accessibility in public media. Built on the principle of “Nothing About Us Without Us”, Move to Include spotlights the lived experience of people with disabilities and highlights important issues around disability, including education, healthcare, housing, employment, and more – through television, radio, news, education, community events, and digital media.