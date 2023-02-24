© 2023 WSKG

Garnar highlights accomplishments for Broome County, warns of potential 'hit' from state budget

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published February 24, 2023 at 12:24 AM EST
04_Garnar State of the County_20230222_Golden.JPG
Vaughn Golden
/
WSKG
Broome County Executive Jason Garnar delivered his State of the County address in Endwell Wednesday.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar highlighted past accomplishments and laid out his vision for the coming year in a State of the County address Wednesday.

"I've never felt better about the state of Broome County and we should all be proud of the role that we played to help get us here,” Garnar said, speaking in the bays of the Endwell Fire Department Wednesday.

Garnar spoke to what he sees as accomplishments from the past year. This includes receiving millions of dollars from a court settlement with opioid distributors, implementation of cameras on school bus stop arms, and economic development projects around Broome County.

Garnar warned that the county is at financial risk if lawmakers in Albany change the way Medicaid funds are disbursed, as was proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

"If this proposal makes it into the state budget, Broome County will see an immediate $5 million hit,” Garnar said.

Additionally, Garnar set a goal of deploying internet access to all Broome County residents within the next five years.

"It is my goal, that within the next five years every single Broome County resident will be connected to high speed internet,” Garnar said.

Garnar, a Democrat, was joined by elected officials of both parties during the address, including District Attorney Mike Korchak and Sheriff Fred Akshar.

Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
