Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, a Democrat, delivered his State of the County address in Endwell Wednesday.
Under the proposed contract, Centers for Care would be first in line to buy the Willow Point Nursing Home, if Broome County decides to sell it.
“As we continue to come out of this pandemic, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to not just get back to normal, but truly transform our county."
The proposed agreement between Broome County and Centers for Care, a large health care company, has some legislators concerned.
Protestors gathered in front of Binghamton's state office building, calling for an end to mask mandates in schools.
Broome County is still reporting hundreds of positive COVID-19 cases each week, but numbers have continued to fall.
Broome County continues to see record numbers of COVID-19 cases, with 3,250 new cases in the past week. But County Executive Jason Garnar says for now, hospitalizations don’t seem to be increasing at the same rate.
Given the spike in COVID-19 cases, county officials are advising residents to make sure they stay safe during holiday gatherings.
Since the statewide mask mandate was announced last week, New York’s counties have grappled with how to implement it. Certain counties have embraced the mandate. Others have refused to carry it out.
Broome County hospitals may limit non-essential surgeries as staff shortages continue to strain systemThe National Guard will be deployed to fill staffing shortages at Willow Point Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Vestal.