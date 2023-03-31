Some Mirabito Stadium renovations to progress throughout season

Opening day for Binghamton’s minor league baseball is coming up in a few weeks. But some renovations to the stadium will still be ongoing at first pitch.

The city of Binghamton owns Mirabito stadium, home to New York Mets double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Last year, the city allocated $2.75 million to bring the stadium up to compliance with Major League Baseball’s standards. The goal had been to finish renovations by opening day. But during construction, the Mets changed their standards, delaying construction of new locker room facilities in the outfield.

“I'm sure there will be work that is continuing to happen that's not on the playing field, not inside the clubhouse, but as it relates to the outfield work I'd imagine,” Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said.

Kraham added that the cost for the project will still fall under the $2.75 million.

"This is all about keeping baseball in Binghamton,” Kraham said. “If we don't do these upgrades, we're not going to be in compliance."

Among the renovations are expanded locker room space, including dedicated locker rooms for females and umpires.

The city previously spent around $5 million renovating the stadium in 2019.