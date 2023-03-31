© 2023 WSKG

News

Some Mirabito Stadium renovations to progress throughout season

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published March 31, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT
64_Binghamton Misc._20220209_Golden
The city of Binghamton hoped to complete renovations to Mirabito Stadium before baseball season opens in 2023. (Vaughn Golden/WSKG)

Opening day for Binghamton’s minor league baseball is coming up in a few weeks. But some renovations to the stadium will still be ongoing at first pitch.

The city of Binghamton owns Mirabito stadium, home to New York Mets double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Last year, the city allocated $2.75 million to bring the stadium up to compliance with Major League Baseball’s standards. The goal had been to finish renovations by opening day. But during construction, the Mets changed their standards, delaying construction of new locker room facilities in the outfield.

“I'm sure there will be work that is continuing to happen that's not on the playing field, not inside the clubhouse, but as it relates to the outfield work I'd imagine,” Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said.

Kraham added that the cost for the project will still fall under the $2.75 million.

"This is all about keeping baseball in Binghamton,” Kraham said. “If we don't do these upgrades, we're not going to be in compliance."

Among the renovations are expanded locker room space, including dedicated locker rooms for females and umpires.

The city previously spent around $5 million renovating the stadium in 2019.

Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
