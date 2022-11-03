-
Last year, the city allocated $2.75 million to bring the stadium up to compliance with Major League Baseball’s standards.
-
Mayor Jared Kraham’s first budget would also keep property tax rates about even with 2022.
-
The charges stem from a City Council meeting last summer.
-
Elected officials in Broome County say they are ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees.
-
The renovations include upgrades to locker rooms, dining areas and training facilities as dictated by Major League Baseball standards.
-
"We're not disparaging, we're not throwing anybody under the bus, but I think we can do a little bit better."
-
Two Binghamton restaurants, whose owners are part of an ongoing police investigation, reopened over the weekend.
-
Housing activists in Binghamton are calling on college students to join efforts to improve the quality of housing and tenant protections.
-
City of Binghamton officials have been struggling to properly handle public records requests in recent months, sometimes outside the scope of state laws.
-
The City of Binghamton has been holding public meetings remotely for several months. But it’s not clear whether the city is fulfilling all the requirements under New York state law.