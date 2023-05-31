© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Hussain sentenced to 5-15 years in prison for Schoharie limo crash

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published May 31, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people, walks outside during a lunch break in a new trial in Schoharie, N.Y., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Judge Peter Lynch, rejected a plea agreement for Hussain to avoid prison time.
Hans Pennink/AP
/
FR58980 AP
Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people, walks outside during a lunch break in a new trial in Schoharie, N.Y., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Judge Peter Lynch, rejected a plea agreement for Hussain to avoid prison time.

The operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 Schoharie crash has been sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison. Nauman Hussain was remanded to the Schoharie County Sheriff for processing before beginning his sentence in the New York state prison system.

The decision Wednesday comes after a jury earlier this month found the operator of Prestige Limousine guilty of manslaughter in the crash that killed 20 people. Investigators say the limo that lost its brakes traveled at more than 100 miles per hour before crashing in a store parking lot at the bottom of a steep hill. Prosecutors argued Hussain intentionally failed to follow vehicle maintenance regulations and had not replaced the limo’s brakes. Hussain’s defense said the 33-year-old tried to maintain the limo and relied on what he was told by a repair shop.

Family and friends of the victims delivered impact statements during Wednesday’s sentencing proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WAMC Northeast Public Radio. To see more, visit WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

News