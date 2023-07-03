Summer Food Safety

The hotter temperatures of summer mean more cookouts and get-togethers. But taking the proper precautions when preparing food will keep everyone from getting sick.

The New York Department of Health’s Director of the Center for Community Health Travis O’Donnell has some safety tips for staying healthy.

"There are some common sense things that we need to keep in mind when we're preparing foods for grilling and the like," says O'Donnell. "So making sure that hot food is cooked to the proper temperature and making sure cold food stays cool."

O'Donnell also says there are basic hygiene tip.

"Simple things like washing your hands before you start to work with that raw hamburger meat are simple ways that you can make sure that your holidays aren't ruined by nasty, nasty bugs."

The suggested internal temperature for beef is 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

The USDA recommends not eating ground beef patties that are red or pink in the middle unless a food thermometer is used to verify the temperature.