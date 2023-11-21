Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Brent would attend North Penn High School where he was a member of the both the school newspaper and school television station.

Received a Bachelor's in Broadcast Journalism from Emerson College in Boston. Continued his studies and earned a Master's Degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

Began his career as a video journalist in Ithaca, New York before working as a producer in Bristol, Virginia. Later made his way to South Bend, Indiana where he worked as a reporter on an education show at the local PBS station, WNIT.

Excited to bring his editorial, writing, and journalistic skills to Morning Edition.