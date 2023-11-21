Brent FoxMorning Edition Host
Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Brent would attend North Penn High School where he was a member of the both the school newspaper and school television station.
Received a Bachelor's in Broadcast Journalism from Emerson College in Boston. Continued his studies and earned a Master's Degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Began his career as a video journalist in Ithaca, New York before working as a producer in Bristol, Virginia. Later made his way to South Bend, Indiana where he worked as a reporter on an education show at the local PBS station, WNIT.
Excited to bring his editorial, writing, and journalistic skills to Morning Edition.
New York City is looking to expand its rental vouchers program to extend beyond the city limits.
A new short term rental law has been proposed to control the spread and frequency of properties being used as Airbnbs in the city of Ithaca.
‘Important’ tech hub designations will help create ‘economic activity and innovation’ upstate, says Cornell professorBinghamton, as well as the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse regions have been designated as tech hubs. This will lead to potential federal funding for production and research into various technologies.
The teenage years are vital to physical growth and development. It's also a time where they learn how to recognize and address their mental and emotional well being. Brent Fox speaks with Heidi Mikeska, she's part of the prevention team for Broome County Mental Health.
Back-to-school time means stocking up on school supplies.
Broome County’s Otsiningo Park has been transformed as it plays host to the 39th annual Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally.
‘Really tough year’ so far for flooding in Northeast. Here are some of the dangers, precautions people should takeHeavy rains led to deadly flooding in parts of New York, Vermont and Pennsylvania. New York's Southern Tier was not hit by this system, but does have a history of flooding.
A number of wildfires in Canada sent plumes of smoke into the United States and upstate New York last month. The smoke pushed the air quality into very unhealthy and even hazardous levels. WSKG's Brent Fox spoke with the director of the Center for Environmental Health, Dr. Gary Ginsberg with the New York State Department of Health, to learn more about air quality and the Air Quality Index.
A favorite summer pastime is getting out into nature and taking a hike through the woods.But a major concern across New York has been the growing number of ticks and tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease.
The hotter temperatures of summer mean more cookouts and get-togethers. But taking the proper precautions when preparing food will keep everyone from getting sick.