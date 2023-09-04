Norwich, Chenango County, holds its first renaissance fair
1 of 4 — image_50430209.JPG
Members of the Society of Creative Anachronisms, Shire of Sterlingbale, within the Kingdom of Æthelmearc, running medieval duels at the Upstate Renaissance Faire.
Sydney Lee / WSKG
2 of 4 — image_50422529.JPG
Merry Mischief musicians playing music with a harp player by the vendors at the Upstate Renaissance Faire.
Sydney Lee / WSKG
3 of 4 — image_50726657.JPG
Some members of the Shire of Sterlingbale, from the Kingdom of Æthelmearc, in the Society of Creative Anachronisms.
Sydney Lee / WSKG
4 of 4 — image_50440961.JPG
Vendors on September 2nd at the Upstate Renaissance Faire in the Chenango County Fairgrounds.
Sydney Lee / WSKG
Norwich, in Chenango County, held its first-ever Renaissance Faire this past weekend at the County Fairgrounds.
The renaissance faire featured fighting competitions, blacksmith demonstrations, and dancing witches. WSKG’s Sydney Lee checked out the festivities and brings us this audio postcard.