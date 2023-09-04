© 2023 WSKG

News

Norwich, Chenango County, holds its first renaissance fair

WSKG | By Sydney Lee
Published September 4, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT
Members of the Society of Creative Anachronisms, Shire of Sterlingbale, within the Kingdom of Æthelmearc, running medieval duels at the Upstate Renaissance Faire.
1 of 4  — image_50430209.JPG
Members of the Society of Creative Anachronisms, Shire of Sterlingbale, within the Kingdom of Æthelmearc, running medieval duels at the Upstate Renaissance Faire.
Sydney Lee / WSKG
Merry Mischief musicians playing music with a harp player by the vendors at the Upstate Renaissance Faire.
2 of 4  — image_50422529.JPG
Merry Mischief musicians playing music with a harp player by the vendors at the Upstate Renaissance Faire.
Sydney Lee / WSKG
Some members of the Shire of Sterlingbale, from the Kingdom of Æthelmearc, in the Society of Creative Anachronisms.
3 of 4  — image_50726657.JPG
Some members of the Shire of Sterlingbale, from the Kingdom of Æthelmearc, in the Society of Creative Anachronisms.
Sydney Lee / WSKG
Vendors on September 2nd at the Upstate Renaissance Faire in the Chenango County Fairgrounds.
4 of 4  — image_50440961.JPG
Vendors on September 2nd at the Upstate Renaissance Faire in the Chenango County Fairgrounds.
Sydney Lee / WSKG

Norwich, in Chenango County, held its first-ever Renaissance Faire this past weekend at the County Fairgrounds.

The renaissance faire featured fighting competitions, blacksmith demonstrations, and dancing witches. WSKG’s Sydney Lee checked out the festivities and brings us this audio postcard.

renaissance faire norwichaudio postcard
Sydney Lee
