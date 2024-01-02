Fiery New Year's Day crash kills 2, injures 5 following upstate NY concert, police investigating

Local and federal authorities are investigating a fiery crash that happened early Monday in Rochester.

It happened after a concert had ended, just before 1:00 a.m. The collision left two people dead, and several injured, including some pedestrians.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said during a Monday afternoon news conference that a Ford Expedition struck a Mitsubishi Outlander that was leaving the parking lot. He said the force of the crash caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk, and into two other vehicles.

Smith said there was a big fire after the crash.

“Once the fire was extinguished, first responders located at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the striking vehicle,” said Smith, who added that, “Based on the danger level associated with these, the Rochester Police Department Bomb Squad, and the Joint Arson Task Force responded to the scene.”

The FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

Police said that two passengers in the Mitsubishi were killed and the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Three pedestrians were struck, all taken to the hospital and one is facing life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford also has life-threatening injuries. That is the SUV that police said had the gas cannisters in it.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans was also at the news conference, asking that anyone with information about the crash contact authorities.

“As the chief said if someone saw something, heard something, knows something, no piece of information is too small," said Evans. "Pick up the phone and call the Rochester Police Department and let them know what you may know or what you might have heard."

Evans also offered condolences to families who lost someone in the crash and the mayor said he is praying for those who are still fighting for their lives and who are working to recover.

The incident happened after a concert by the band moe., and they posted a message on their Facebook page which said the events outside the Kodak Center "have left us all in profound shock and sadness." The band also wrote that, "We believe in the power of music to heal and unite, and it is in this spirit that we will continue to move forward."

Authorities are not releasing any other details right now, including a possible motive, if the crash was intentional, but they are asking anyone with information to call 911.