New York’s public media stations are building a statewide network

A dozen public media newsrooms across New York state have joined forces to form the New York Public News Network (NYPNN).

WSKG News is now part of a stronger team to enhance collaboration and information sharing. By coordinating editorial planning and sharing digital, audio, and video stories, the NYPNN aims to offer deeper, more relevant coverage, reduce overlap, and feature the broadest possible range of diverse voices that make the Empire State special and unique.

The following public media stations are part of this initiative:



WAER, Syracuse

WAMC, Albany

WBFO, Buffalo

WJFF (Radio Catskill), Liberty

WMHT, Albany

WNYC, New York City

WRVO, Oswego

WSHU, Connecticut/Long Island

WSKG, Vestal

WSLU (North Country Public Radio), Canton

WLIW, Long Island

WXXI, Rochester

Our stations understand the significance of collaboration and sharing among its member newsrooms to maximize reporting efficiency and provide New Yorkers with a comprehensive understanding of major stories across the state, from climate change to policing, health care and gun rights. The effort builds on the work of Karen DeWitt, who has covered state government and politics for all the stations from the Capitol Bureau in Albany since 1990.

“It’s so important to keep our listeners all across New York informed about what goes on at the Capitol and to explain how it impacts their daily lives — this new collaboration builds on that work,” DeWitt said.

A representative from each member station participates in a weekly meeting to share insights on the statewide significance of locally produced stories to actively find ways and opportunities for targeted statewide collaboration throughout the week. The originating station retains editorial control over shared content, while the receiving station may edit content to fit its broadcast needs. To meet ethical journalism standards, a correction policy is outlined, ensuring swift corrections for inaccuracies and proper communication with other stations.

---

About the New York Public News Network (NYPNN)

The NYPNN is a collaborative effort among 12 public media newsrooms in New York. By sharing resources, coordinating editorial planning, and addressing issues of statewide importance, the NYPNN aims to enhance the overall quality and reach of news coverage, providing New Yorkers with a more comprehensive understanding of the diverse stories shaping their communities and the state.