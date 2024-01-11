Pennsylvania to begin using artificial intelligence in operations

Pennsylvania will soon use artificial intelligence in some of its operations.

The Shapiro administration touted what it called a “first in the nation” partnership with OpenAI – the creators of ChatGPT.

The program will be an enterprise version of ChatGPT and will be limited to the Office of Administration.

“I believe Pennsylvania can be a national leader in the safe and responsible use of generative AI in our government operations,” Shapiro said in a news release.

The program will be used for things such as creating or editing copies, updating outdated language and drafting job descriptions.

This version has additional security to prevent data generated by the state from being used to train and develop future software.

The decision comes after a September executive order that established a generative AI governing board.

“Our goal with the pilot is to work closely with a small number of employees to figure out where we can have the greatest impact using generative AI tools,” said Office of Administration Secretary Neil Weaver, chairman of the Generative AI Governing Board.

The OA, which provides business support to state agencies, will work with the Carnegie Mellon University Block Center for Technology and Society throughout the pilot program.

The move runs counter to other efforts — including at the federal level — to restrict the use of AI in government work.

In 2021, Congress had the Federal Trade Commission report on “reasonable policies, practices, and procedures” regarding AI use.

The report, released the following year, said giving transparency, avoiding overreliance and accountability are some recommendations to combat potential harm from AI use.

