Crossword puzzlers put their skills to the test

Crossword puzzles can be a way to relax or a way to challenge the mind. Some enthusiasts like to put their puzzle-solving skills to the test and compete in contests.

The 12th annual Finger Lakes Crossword Competition takes place Saturday, September 28, beginning at 1 p.m. at Boynton Middle School in Ithaca. More than 100 people typically make their way to Ithaca to compete.

Gary Weisbrott

"All kinds of crossword enthusiasts show up and they compete in a timed crossword puzzle solving," said the competition's chair, Gary Weisbrott. "We have three levels, the easier, the trickier and the toughest."

Puzzle solvers can compete individually or as a team. While there may not be any cash prizes on the line, many are competing for something else.

"Bragging rights are very important, but it's truly camaraderie," said Weisbrott. "Not only do we have a winner in six categories, but people get certificates if they submit a perfect puzzle within the allotted time. And there are many, many players, that's their goal."

Gary Weisbrott

Participants also get to solve puzzles that cannot be found anywhere else. This is because puzzle builder Adam Pearl designs the crosswords used every year.

"He also has puzzles that have been published in many papers, including the New York Times, including a Sunday New York Times," said Weisbrott. "He doesn't go into his backlog and find puzzles. He creates the puzzles for this competition."

All proceeds from the competition go to Tompkins Learning Partners to help in their fight for adult literacy.