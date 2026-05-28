Author Matt Haig explores the afterlife as a journey on 'The Midnight Train'

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with best-selling author Matt Haig about his new novel “The Midnight Train.”

The book centers around Wilbur Budd, a successful businessman who, after his death, finds himself taking a train to revisit formative moments in his life.

Book excerpt: ‘The Midnight Train’

By Matt Haig

From “The Midnight Train” by Matt Haig, published by Viking Books, an imprint of the Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2026 by Matt Haig.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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