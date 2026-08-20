Trump moves to repeal rules protecting millions of acres of federal forests

The Trump administration is moving to repeal a 25-year-old rule that has protected federal forests from road building and logging for two decades.

The “roadless rule” is a President Bill Clinton-era wilderness policy that protects nearly 45 million acres of federal land.

Mike Dombeck, former chief of the Forest Service from 1997 to 2001, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR