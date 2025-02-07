Kendrick Lamar to get his biggest audience ever at Super Bowl halftime show

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

On Sunday - one week removed from winning five Grammy Awards - Kendrick Lamar will meet the biggest single audience he has ever had as the featured performer at the Super Bowl halftime show.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NOT LIKE US")

KENDRICK LAMAR: (Rapping) They not like us. They not like us. They not like us.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, details about this show are scarce. I mean, they're keeping just about everything close to the vest. But Sidney Madden of NPR Music is here to talk about just how big of a moment this is. So, Sidney, I mean, Kendrick gave a preshow interview down in New Orleans. What did he reveal about Sunday?

SIDNEY MADDEN, BYLINE: Not too much.

MARTÍNEZ: Ah.

MADDEN: What we do know is Kendrick will be the first solo rapper to take over America's biggest stage, and he's bringing at least one confirmed guest with him. That's R&B superstar SZA, who's one of his longtime collaborators. When he was asked what fans can expect from the show, here's what he said.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LAMAR: Storytelling. I think I've always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog and my history of music. And I've always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I'm on - that sense of, you know, make people listen but also see and think a little.

MADDEN: Everyone is still wondering whether or not Kendrick will perform one specific song on Sunday, and that's his 2024 hit diss track "Not Like Us." That's because that track is part of an ongoing lawsuit filed by another rapper, Drake. Drake, who is the target of the diss track, has accused Universal Music Group of defaming him by distributing the song.

MARTÍNEZ: I wonder if Drake is almost - wants to dare Kendrick to do it, you know? I don't know.

MADDEN: The lawyer's on the phone.

MARTÍNEZ: I know, right? I mean, he won a bunch of Grammys, and it is a scathing takedown of Drake. Now, we asked one of our producers to count the number of words that he uses in that song that he probably should avoid on a live broadcast. It's 39. I mean, should Fox be worried about this?

MADDEN: I honestly don't think so. You know, they knew who he was when he was booked. Kendrick has been performing on big stages for a very long time now, and he's definitely capable of performing a clean version of the track or completely reworking it. And if anything, the looming question over will he or won't he is working in Fox's favor because more people will be tuning in to see. And if all else fails, the NFL and Fox both have a five-second delay where they can bleep out whatever they catch.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, considering, I mean, this is a world stage for Kendrick Lamar, Sidney, I mean, this - for a lot of people, this is going be their first maybe exposure to Kendrick. So tell us about the arc of his career.

MADDEN: Yeah. Kendrick is considered one of the best torchbearers for the art form of hip-hop. He's a respected lyricist, who's usually known for more introspective, prophetic rhymes over, you know, bouncy bops, with a couple of exceptions, right? And he's released six studio albums in his career since he was 24. One of those albums even received a Pulitzer Prize, which is a major first in hip-hop. At Sunday's Grammys, like we said, Kendrick made history again because "Not Like Us" was awarded five Grammy Awards, including record of the year and song of the year. A diss track has never done that before.

This is one of the most important shows of his career, and it's happening at a time that he's never been hotter. So after the Super Bowl, he's going to head out on tour with SZA. And after the last eight months that he's had, it's the best forward-facing promo he could get.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. That's Sidney Madden of NPR Music. Sidney, who's going to win the game - Eagles or Chiefs?

MADDEN: Oh, no, I got my bets in, but I'm keeping it close to the vest, too.

MARTÍNEZ: Oh, you too? All right. That's Sidney Madden of NPR Music. Sidney, thanks.

MADDEN: Of course.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LUTHER")

SZA AND KENDRICK LAMAR: (Singing) If it was up to me, I wouldn't give these nobodies no sympathy. I'd take away the pain. I'd give you everything. I just want to see you win, want to see - if this world were mine.

(Rapping) I can't lie. I trust you. I love you. I won't waste your time. I turn it off just so I can turn you on. I'ma make you say it loud. I'm not even tripping. I won't stress you out. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.