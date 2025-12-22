NPR's travel guide: Where we went this year

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

NPR staff traveled a lot this year. Sometimes it was for work, and sometimes it was just for fun. We saw everything from pristine wilderness to strange roadside attractions. So we thought, why don't we tell you all about it? We have put together a travel guide that you can now find on npr.org. NPR's James Doubek is here to tell us all about it. Hi, James.

JAMES DOUBEK, BYLINE: Hi.

CHANG: So this was your idea, your pitch, right?

DOUBEK: Yep.

CHANG: And I think this is the first time ever that NPR has ever done a travel guide. Tell us what it's like. What is this thing?

DOUBEK: Yeah. So I asked everyone at NPR to tell me if they went someplace interesting, and I got a lot of cool responses. People did a lot of scenic hikes. They found really niche museums. They went to festivals that I certainly had never heard of before.

CHANG: And I see that you grouped the travel guide into broad categories. Let's start with the category on outdoorsy stuff.

DOUBEK: Yeah. We've got a lot of good recommendations for hiking. One area with scenic overlooks and waterfalls is the Dolly Sods Wilderness in West Virginia. It's the highest plateau in the Appalachian Mountains, and there are some unique rock formations there.

CHANG: Oh, cool. Well, I love hiking, but what if you want to enjoy the great outdoors while sitting down?

DOUBEK: Yeah (laughter).

CHANG: (Laughter).

DOUBEK: One of our colleagues went kayaking in the Nolichucky River Gorge.

CHANG: Nice.

DOUBEK: That's in North Carolina and Tennessee. He said he saw a really stunning landscape and some raging rapids. And there was one other place I want to mention. It's the Road to Hana in Hawaii. It...

CHANG: Oh, Maui.

DOUBEK: Yeah. It runs for about 65 miles around eastern Maui, and NPR's Ashley Westerman went there. She said there's a huge variety in what you can see.

ASHLEY WESTERMAN, BYLINE: You would, like, drive through a tunnel of forest and then suddenly shoot out onto this hairpin curve that puts you on cliffs hundreds of feet above the ocean.

CHANG: I love it. OK, but what if you're more of an indoor kind of person?

DOUBEK: Yeah, we've got some options there, too. If you're in New York City, NPR's Lucas Chen recommended the Shigeko Kubota Video Art Foundation. Kubota was a pioneer in video art in the 1970s, and now this loft space is preserved from when she lived and worked there. Here's Lucas telling me about one of the large sculptures he saw.

LUCAS CHEN, BYLINE: It's just like these several mirrors and monitors that are all moving in sequence. So there's just a lot of, like, bright lights and moving videos and motion integrated into these sculptures.

DOUBEK: And then going south, there's Mardi Gras World in New Orleans. It's a warehouse where the company Kern Studios makes these elaborate, colorful floats with wild sculptures for Mardi Gras parades. We also heard about fun oddities. Like, for example, there's a giant chest of drawers in High Point, North Carolina.

CHANG: (Laughter) A chest of drawers - like a big dresser?

DOUBEK: Yeah, yeah.

CHANG: (Laughter) OK. And I see that you also have a section here on annual events. What stood out there?

DOUBEK: So the favorite thing I learn about might be the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. It's dedicated to this mysterious humanoid winged creature that people said they saw in the 1960s.

CHANG: Yeah.

DOUBEK: And - but now it's just become a big celebration of the paranormal. NPR's Bill Chappell said it's a festival that doesn't take itself too seriously.

BILL CHAPPELL, BYLINE: People just kind of dress in whatever they want. It didn't have to just be Mothman, just some wild thing. I mean, there were, like, Ghostbuster themes all over the place.

CHANG: Oh, I'm totally going to that.

DOUBEK: (Laughter) And we've got other recommendations, too, like festivals for sheep and wool and the papaw fruit.

CHANG: Got to get some pawpaw fruit. That is NPR's James Doubek. You can find a lot more in the NPR travel guide on npr.org. Thank you so much, James.

DOUBEK: Thanks.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.