Teyana Taylor, Noah Wyle among winners at Sunday's Golden Globes

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Leila, I think we got to meet everyone in Hollywood last night.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Yeah. We were the public radio people at the Hollywood party, but we were there for free speech and the First Amendment.

MARTÍNEZ: That's right, and that's because we were at the Golden Globes. We were nominated as well. We're going to get into that in just a minute. But someone else was in the room full of TV and movie stars with us, and that's NPR's culture correspondent Mandalit del Barco. Mandalit, good morning.

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Hello. It was great to see you two on the red carpet, doing the glam cam.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. It was awesome. I know, I know. I don't think I did the right thing, but OK. Oh well. Oh well. All right. So let's start off with the host of the Golden Globes, and that was comedian Nikki Glaser. She made some pretty sharp comments during the ceremony. What did she have to say?

DEL BARCO: Well, in her opening monologue, Nikki Glaser made a few digs at some of the A-list celebrities in the audience. She made reference to the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and recent editorial controversies on a certain broadcast network.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NIKKI GLASER: And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department.

(LAUGHTER)

GLASER: Yes. Congratulations.

(APPLAUSE)

GLASER: And the award for most editing goes to CBS News. Yes, CBS News - America's newest place to see B.S. news.

(LAUGHTER)

DEL BARCO: Just remember...

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

DEL BARCO: ...The Golden Globes ceremony was on CBS.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. I think Glaser has become, like, the roast master of America in a lot of ways. All right. So commentary aside, it was an awards show. So who were some of the winners last night at the Golden Globes?

DEL BARCO: Well, in the TV categories, it was almost like a repeat of last fall's Emmys - awards for Noah Wyle and "The Pitt," for Seth Rogan and "The Studio" and for the limited series "Adolescence." But something new, A - a best actress award for Rhea Seehorn, who stars in the new show "Pluribus."

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. That was - that's a very big, big show on Apple TV. So what about on the films?

DEL BARCO: Well, "One Battle After Another" did win one award after another - four in all, including for director Paul Thomas Anderson. Timothee Chalamet picked up a Golden Globe for his performance as a ping pong whiz in "Marty Supreme." Jessie Buckley got a best actress award for "Hamnet," and Brazilian actor Wagner Moura was crowned best actor in a drama for the film "The Secret Agent."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WAGNER MOURA: "The Secret Agent" is a film about memory or the lack of memory and generational trauma. I think that if trauma can be passed along with generations, values can, too.

DEL BARCO: He also said a few words in Portuguese.

MARTÍNEZ: All right. Now, here's the reason why we were there - because there is a brand-new awards at the Golden Globes - best podcast. We, though, at Up First did not win.

DEL BARCO: Oh. I'm so sorry about that, A. And that award went to Amy Poehler, who has a weekly podcast called "Good Hang With Amy Poehler," where she shares stories with other celebrities. And during her acceptance speech, she made this playful jab.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AMY POEHLER: I just want to say that I know I am new to this game. I have great respect for this form. I have great respect for all the people that I am nominated with. I am big fans of all of you, except for NPR.

(LAUGHTER)

POEHLER: Just a bunch of celebs phoning it in. So try harder.

DEL BARCO: Hey, maybe that means we have to end with the Golden Globe's best original song from Netflix's super popular "KPop Demon Hunters."

MARTÍNEZ: Why not? Ah, Amy Poehler. I used to like her. I...

FADEL: No.

MARTÍNEZ: Oh, OK, fine. I...

FADEL: It wasn't a joke - it wasn't a jab at us. She was saying...

MARTÍNEZ: All right. All right. All right.

FADEL: ...That we're serious and doing important work.

MARTÍNEZ: She beat us, though. She beat us, though. Yeah. All right. That's...

FADEL: Ah, me (ph).

MARTÍNEZ: ...NPR's Mandalit del Barco. Mandalit, thanks.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.