Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo will not seek reelection

Democratic Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo announced Thursday that she will not run for reelection. Instead, Lupardo will leave the assembly at the end of her term in 2026.

Lupardo has represented New York’s 123rd State Assembly District for 22 years. The district includes the city of Binghamton, the village of Endicott and the towns of Vestal and Union.

“Serving in the Assembly has been an incredible honor, but the time has come for a new chapter in my life. After this current term is over I will leave the Assembly, but will remain active in the community, focusing on the many causes and issues that I have worked to advance,” Lupardo said in a statement.

Before she was elected to the state assembly in 2004, Lupardo worked as a community mental health advocate and served on the Broome County legislature for one year before being elected to the state Assembly in 2004.

Lupardo is currently the chair of the New York State Assembly Agriculture Committee. She was previously chair of the Children & Families Committee and the Legislative Women’s Caucus.