Comedian Tig Notaro on finding humor in the heaviest of moments

Every week, a guest draws a card from NPR's Wild Card deck and answers a big question about their life. Comedian Tig Notaro has built a career out of sharing her life with her audience, but she recently turned the spotlight on a close friend of hers, poet Andrea Gibson, who died from cancer last year. Notaro produced a documentary about Andrea and Andrea's wife, Megan Falley. It's called "Come See Me In The Good Light." She talked to Wild Card host Rachel Martin.

RACHEL MARTIN: What's a detail you'd like in your obit?

TIG NOTARO: It always makes me laugh when people say, she had her sense of humor to the end. And I always thought it would be so funny to put in my obituary that I lost my sense of humor in the end.

MARTIN: (Laughter).

NOTARO: Like, unfortunately, she did lose her sense of humor in the end.

MARTIN: Right.

NOTARO: And I have to say, like, to go back to Andrea, one of my - and Andrea was, as I said, one of the funniest people I knew and was also one of the best people to laugh with. I mean, really got it.

MARTIN: (Laughter).

NOTARO: And one of my favorite things about Andrea was the lines on their face. Like, when they smiled...

MARTIN: Yeah, the good laugh lines.

NOTARO: ...Like, it lifted...

MARTIN: Yeah.

NOTARO: ...Like, just these incredible lines.

MARTIN: Yeah.

NOTARO: But at the end of Andrea's life, God, I was so full of emotion, and I wanted to be close to Andrea. And I pictured my - I talked to my therapist about, like, gosh, you know, I just want to crawl in bed with Andrea when I get to their house. And I just want to be close to them. And when I got there and I crawled in bed to be right next to Andrea, (laughter) Andrea turned - so weak. I mean, this is, like, three days before the end. Andrea turned and pointed to this very mysterious stain on the sheets and said, I don't know what this is, but we'll just blame it on Meg, OK?

(LAUGHTER)

NOTARO: Like, to crawl into bed with all of the heavy emotions...

MARTIN: Yeah.

NOTARO: ...And then have my friend turn and say something that just hit me from behind so hard...

MARTIN: Yeah.

NOTARO: ...I laughed so deeply. Just like, oh, my - talk about somebody not losing their sense of humor in the end.

MARTIN: Yeah.

NOTARO: But, yeah, I think I'd like that to be - I would love for somebody to say I lost my sense of humor in the end.

(LAUGHTER)

