Broome County to receive $20 million for childcare from New York pilot program

New York State is giving Broome County $20 million in funding for child care as part of a push for universal childcare.

The funding is part of a new state pilot program meant to help provide additional child care options as Governor Kathy Hochul makes a concerted push for universal childcare for New York kids under five.

Broome, Monroe and Dutchess Counties all received $20 million in funding for programs that support child care access for kids under four. The counties are expected to contribute an additional 10 percent in funding.

Broome County will open the largest child care center in the county this fall, according to county officials. A press release from the governor’s office said the facility will expand child care access to hundreds of families.

Child care costs and availability have strained New Yorkers both upstate and downstate in recent years, according to a 2025 report from the state comptroller.

Over 60 percent of New York state is considered a child care desert, according to the New York Office of Children and Family Services. In the Southern Tier, nearly 70 percent of census tracts are considered child care deserts.

There are 4.7 children under six per open child care spot according to the New York State Department of Labor. Nearby Chenango County has a whopping 21 kids per slot, one of the highest ratios in the state.