Matthew McConaughey trademarks his catchphrase in a bid to beat AI fakes

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

He has one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood, and if you're a little dazed and confused, we're talking about Matthew McConaughey. The actor has now trademarked his pear-like (ph) tones and his likeness in an age where many performers fear that artificial intelligence could be used to reproduce their voice and images and even replace them. The Wall Street Journal says McConaughey has had eight trademark applications approved over the past few months, and the actor said in an email to the newspaper that he wants to, quote, "create a clear perimeter around ownership with consent and attribution the norm in an AI world." Well, we spoke with him five years ago, and after we had some trouble connecting, I simply couldn't resist deploying a cheap human trick.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR CONTENT)

SIMON: I am not sure I can hear Mr. McConaughey. In fact, I'm sure I can't hear Mr. McConaughey. So let's ask our...

MCCONAUGHEY: Hang on. Can you hear me now, Mr. Simon?

SIMON: I can hear you, Mr. McConaughey. Very good to be with you. Wait, could you ask me again if I can hear you?

MCCONAUGHEY: Can you hear me now, Mr. Simon?

SIMON: (Impersonating Matthew McConaughey) All right, all right, all right.

MCCONAUGHEY: All right.

(LAUGHTER)

SIMON: All right, you...

MCCONAUGHEY: Now we're live.

SIMON: ...You clearly are the professional who can do it much better than I can.

McConaughey's attorneys say they aren't yet aware of AI being used to manipulate his voice or likeness. The actor himself is an investor in ElevenLabs, a software company that specializes in AI voice modeling. So it seems Matthew McConaughey is just fine with his voice being used, just as long as it's authorized. (Impersonating Matthew McConaughey) All right, all right, all right.

