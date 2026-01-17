© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence to:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Matthew McConaughey trademarks his catchphrase in a bid to beat AI fakes

By Scott Simon
Published January 17, 2026 at 7:43 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "DAZED AND CONFUSED")

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY: (As David Wooderson) All right, all right, all right.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

He has one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood, and if you're a little dazed and confused, we're talking about Matthew McConaughey. The actor has now trademarked his pear-like (ph) tones and his likeness in an age where many performers fear that artificial intelligence could be used to reproduce their voice and images and even replace them. The Wall Street Journal says McConaughey has had eight trademark applications approved over the past few months, and the actor said in an email to the newspaper that he wants to, quote, "create a clear perimeter around ownership with consent and attribution the norm in an AI world." Well, we spoke with him five years ago, and after we had some trouble connecting, I simply couldn't resist deploying a cheap human trick.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR CONTENT)

SIMON: I am not sure I can hear Mr. McConaughey. In fact, I'm sure I can't hear Mr. McConaughey. So let's ask our...

MCCONAUGHEY: Hang on. Can you hear me now, Mr. Simon?

SIMON: I can hear you, Mr. McConaughey. Very good to be with you. Wait, could you ask me again if I can hear you?

MCCONAUGHEY: Can you hear me now, Mr. Simon?

SIMON: (Impersonating Matthew McConaughey) All right, all right, all right.

MCCONAUGHEY: All right.

(LAUGHTER)

SIMON: All right, you...

MCCONAUGHEY: Now we're live.

SIMON: ...You clearly are the professional who can do it much better than I can.

McConaughey's attorneys say they aren't yet aware of AI being used to manipulate his voice or likeness. The actor himself is an investor in ElevenLabs, a software company that specializes in AI voice modeling. So it seems Matthew McConaughey is just fine with his voice being used, just as long as it's authorized. (Impersonating Matthew McConaughey) All right, all right, all right.

(SOUNDBITE OF TED NUGENT SONG, "STRANGLEHOLD") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
NPR Art & Culture
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.