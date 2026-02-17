A lonely day leads to a college poetry prize

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

On a cold winter day, a young woman sat in her college dorm room. She was homesick and looking at a photograph that a friend had sent from home. About an hour later, she had written a poem about that feeling. And now, as NPR's Neda Ulaby reports, that poem has won a prestigious award.

NEDA ULABY, BYLINE: The Academy of American Poets gives prizes to university and college students. I'd like you to meet one of them.

LAUREN CHUMBLEY: Hello. My name is Lauren Chumbley.

ULABY: Chumbley is 22 years old. She's a University of Alabama senior. She wanted her poem to express gratitude to her friend who sent the picture from back home in Louisiana.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

CHUMBLEY: (Reading) Dear Stella, thank you for the pictures of birds you saw by the lake yesterday. Lately, I've been missing them. Not just the wonders you saw - egrets and herons and ibises - but the ones I see every day, Passer domesticus most of all, who even in Latin is mundane. Passer, deliciae meae puellae. Why do I miss what I have?

ULABY: So who is Stella?

CHUMBLEY: Stella is one of my friends. She really does send me pictures of birds (laughter).

ULABY: This college poet was influenced not just by her friend's picture but, she says, by the Roman poet Catullus, a poetry rock star of more than 2,000 years ago.

CHUMBLEY: He wrote beautiful love poetry and also very funny vulgar poetry.

ULABY: Lauren Chumbley, who studied Latin for six years, used the scientific name for the household sparrow in her poem, in part to elevate a simple bird. One lesson of poetry, she says, is not to take the ordinary for granted.

CHUMBLEY: Plus, if you enjoy, you know, a bird that you see all the time, then you're just pleased all the time (laughter).

ULABY: Writing a poem about a picture of birds is also a tiny form of resistance, she says, against the use of artificial intelligence now swamping college campuses. It takes a stand for an ancient form of human connection that binds her and her friend Stella and the Roman poet Catullus. Neda Ulaby, NPR News.

