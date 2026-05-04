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Here are the 2026 Pulitzer Prize winners

NPR | By Neda Ulaby,
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT

The 2026 Pulitzer Prizes in journalism, drama, books and music are awarded Monday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR Art & Culture
Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a correspondent on NPR's Culture desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including the trial and conviction of former R&B superstar R. Kelly; backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; and gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards.