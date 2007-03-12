© 2023 WSKG

Hazleton's Anti-Illegal Immigrants Law Challenged

Published March 12, 2007 at 10:53 AM EDT

Hazleton, Pa., a small town near Scranton, passed a law punishing businesses who hire illegal immigrants and landlords who rent to them. A federal judge blocked enforcement of the law, pending a trial on its legality. At issue is whether the law discriminates against all latinos, not just illegal immigrants, and whether local governments can make immigration policy. That trial began Monday.

