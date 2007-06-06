© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

G-8 Kicks Off with Talk of Missiles, Climate

By Don Gonyea
Published June 6, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

President Bush is in Germany for three days of meetings at this year's G-8 summit. Formal sessions begin Thursday morning at a resort town on the Baltic.

The United States and Europe are at odds over how to approach climate change. There are also rising tensions between the United States and Russia, primarily over a missile-defense system the United States plans to extend into Eastern Europe.

On Wednesday, President Bush had lunch with his host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has been trying to drive the agenda on the environment, seeking a strong commitment from all G-8 members to a program to combat global warming.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.