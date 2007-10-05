U.N. Envoy to Myanmar Briefs Council After Visits

Ibrahim Gambari, a veteran diplomat from Nigeria, is the United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar.

He was sent to the country this week to tell its military leaders to halt their brutal crackdown against peaceful protesters.

Gambari also met with detained opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday. On Friday morning, he briefed the U.N. Security Council on his trip.

He speaks with Michele Norris about his visit to Myanmar.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.